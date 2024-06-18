Left Menu

Delhi's Greening Initiative: 2.5 Crore Saplings Planted in Four Years

Amid the searing heat in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the plantation of around 2.5 crore saplings over the past four years has increased the city's green cover. The initiative aims to reduce air pollution and combat heat waves, with plans to plant 64 lakh saplings this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:01 IST
Delhi's Greening Initiative: 2.5 Crore Saplings Planted in Four Years
Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a searing heatwave in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday that the city's green cover has expanded significantly due to the plantation of around 2.5 crore saplings over the past four years.

In a bid to curb air pollution and counter the heatwave effects, a high-level meeting was convened to execute a 12-point summer action plan formulated by the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Representatives from over 25 agencies participated in the meeting, chaired by Rai at the Delhi Secretariat, to ensure the success of this large-scale tree plantation campaign.

Rai highlighted that Delhi's green cover rose from 20 percent in 2013 to 23.6 percent in 2021 due to these afforestation efforts. He emphasized that the primary solution to the record-breaking temperatures is to increase the city's green cover. This year, the government aims to distribute 7.74 lakh saplings free of cost to Delhiites to promote participation in this environmental initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024