Delhi's Greening Initiative: 2.5 Crore Saplings Planted in Four Years

Amid a searing heatwave in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday that the city's green cover has expanded significantly due to the plantation of around 2.5 crore saplings over the past four years.

In a bid to curb air pollution and counter the heatwave effects, a high-level meeting was convened to execute a 12-point summer action plan formulated by the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Representatives from over 25 agencies participated in the meeting, chaired by Rai at the Delhi Secretariat, to ensure the success of this large-scale tree plantation campaign.

Rai highlighted that Delhi's green cover rose from 20 percent in 2013 to 23.6 percent in 2021 due to these afforestation efforts. He emphasized that the primary solution to the record-breaking temperatures is to increase the city's green cover. This year, the government aims to distribute 7.74 lakh saplings free of cost to Delhiites to promote participation in this environmental initiative.

