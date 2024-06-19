Left Menu

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave and Dry Conditions Prevail

Rajasthan experienced temperatures two to five degrees above normal across various regions, with the highest at 44.7°C in Ganganagar. Heatwave conditions were reported in Jaipur, Kota, and other divisions. Minimal rainfall was recorded. The Meteorological Centre predicts increased rainfall and a slight temperature decrease in the coming days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:23 IST
Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave and Dry Conditions Prevail
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan faced scorching heat on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring two to five degrees above normal in regions like Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur.

The hottest was Ganganagar at 44.7°C, while parts of eastern Rajasthan saw some cloud cover, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

Heatwave conditions were pervasive in the Jaipur division, with some areas in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner experiencing hot nights.

The Meteorological Centre forecasts an increase in rainfall activity in eastern Rajasthan from June 24.

Despite the heat, Bikaner and other divisions might see a slight dip in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours. Strong surface winds up to 40 km/h are also anticipated in some parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024