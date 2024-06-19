Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave and Dry Conditions Prevail
Rajasthan experienced temperatures two to five degrees above normal across various regions, with the highest at 44.7°C in Ganganagar. Heatwave conditions were reported in Jaipur, Kota, and other divisions. Minimal rainfall was recorded. The Meteorological Centre predicts increased rainfall and a slight temperature decrease in the coming days.
Rajasthan faced scorching heat on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring two to five degrees above normal in regions like Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur.
The hottest was Ganganagar at 44.7°C, while parts of eastern Rajasthan saw some cloud cover, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.
Heatwave conditions were pervasive in the Jaipur division, with some areas in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner experiencing hot nights.
The Meteorological Centre forecasts an increase in rainfall activity in eastern Rajasthan from June 24.
Despite the heat, Bikaner and other divisions might see a slight dip in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours. Strong surface winds up to 40 km/h are also anticipated in some parts.
