Dormant Black Hole Awakens & NASA Delays Boeing Starliner's Return

NASA has delayed the return of the Boeing Starliner from the International Space Station to June 26, citing technical issues. Meanwhile, scientists have observed a dormant supermassive black hole coming to life, marking the first real-time observation of such an awakening process in another galaxy.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing Starliner's return to Earth pushed to June 26

Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station with its first crew of astronauts has been pushed back to June 26, a NASA official said on Tuesday. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were launched aboard Starliner June 5 and arrived at the ISS following a 24-hour flight in which the spacecraft encountered four helium leaks and five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters.

Scientists witness a dormant supermassive black hole roar to life

At the center of the Milky Way galaxy resides a supermassive black hole four million times the mass of our sun called Sagittarius A* that some scientists have called a gentle giant because of its quiescence. But someday it could become a beast. Researchers said on Tuesday they have observed in real time a dramatic brightening at the heart of another galaxy apparently caused by a supermassive black hole awakening from dormancy and beginning to gorge itself with nearby material. It marks the first time this awakening process has been seen as it happens.

