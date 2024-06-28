First Photographic Evidence of 'Mainland Serow' in Assam

Forest officials and conservationists have confirmed the first photographic evidence of the 'Mainland Serow,' a vulnerable mammal species, in Assam's Raimona National Park. The documentation was achieved using digital camera traps near the Ganda Bajrum Anti-poaching camp. This significant discovery, hailed by Bhanu Sinha, Divisional Forest Officer of the Kachugaon Forest Division, is a positive step for biodiversity conservation.

The Mainland Serow's population is found across habitats from the Himalayas to Southeast Asia and is facing rapid decline due to poaching and habitat destruction. Senior conservationist Dipankar Lahkar emphasized the challenges in implementing effective conservation actions due to the lack of reliable data on the species' abundance and distribution.

The Assam government's decision to protect Raimona National Park is seen as a crucial move for future conservation efforts. Experts believe focusing on securing the species' population and restoring degraded habitats will be vital for the long-term survival of the Mainland Serow.

