Shimla Hit by Torrential Rain: Orange Warning Issued in Seven Districts

Heavy rains pounded Shimla and neighboring areas on Friday, prompting the MeT department to issue an orange warning for very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in seven Himachal Pradesh districts. The severe weather is expected to continue through next Thursday, with significant damage to infrastructure and disruptions anticipated.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:26 IST
Shimla and its surrounding areas were battered by heavy rains on Friday, compelling the MeT department to issue an 'orange warning' for 'very heavy rain,' thunderstorms, and lightning in seven of the state's 12 districts over the weekend.

The MeT also issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on Monday and Tuesday and predicted persistent wet conditions until next Thursday. The delayed southwest monsoon hit various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

On Saturday and Sunday, warnings were specifically targeted at the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts.

Earlier on Friday, heavy rains led to infrastructure damage, with debris clogging roads and burying vehicles in Shimla. Two roads in Kangra and Kullu districts were also blocked. As heavy rain continued, it affected plantation, horticulture, standing crops, and vulnerable structures in the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged residents to stay away from rivers and drains due to rising water levels.

State Public Works minister Vikramaditya Singh met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the release of Rs 150 crore for road repairs before the monsoon intensifies further. Bhuntar in Kullu registered the highest day temperature at 37°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at 8.1°C.

