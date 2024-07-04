Tragic Morning Walk: Three Killed in Truck Accident
Three individuals were fatally struck by a truck during their morning walk. The incident occurred near Durgaji turn in Chunar. Lalbahadur Verma and Shuklu Yadav died instantly, while Lallan Verma died during hospital treatment. Authorities are working to locate the truck and driver involved.
PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people were killed when a truck hit them while they were on a morning walk, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred near Durgaji turn in the Chunar area early morning, they added.
Lalbahadur Verma, aged 67, and Shuklu Yadav, aged 56, died on the spot. Meanwhile, Lallan Verma, aged 55, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, as reported by the police.
Efforts are currently underway to track down the truck and its driver, authorities confirmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gaza Conflict: Israel's Offensive Results in High Casualties
Blaze Erupts at Delhi Cake Factory: No Casualties Reported
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Advances in Gaza's Rafah Amidst Heavy Casualties
Delhi Heatwave Crisis: Surge in Heatstroke Cases and Casualties
UP: Fire breaks out in transformer in Lucknow, no casualties