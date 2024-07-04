Tragic Morning Walk: Three Killed in Truck Accident

Three people were killed when a truck hit them while they were on a morning walk, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred near Durgaji turn in the Chunar area early morning, they added.

Lalbahadur Verma, aged 67, and Shuklu Yadav, aged 56, died on the spot. Meanwhile, Lallan Verma, aged 55, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, as reported by the police.

Efforts are currently underway to track down the truck and its driver, authorities confirmed.

