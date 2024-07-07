NDRF Conducts Major Rescues Amid Maharashtra Floods
In Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 49 people from a water-logged resort and 16 villagers from flooded areas. Utilizing boats and life jackets, the NDRF teams ensured safety amid heavy rains. Pre-deployed personnel across Mumbai and other districts were mobilized for the rescue operations.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued 49 individuals stranded in a water-logged resort in Maharashtra's Thane district amidst incessant rains, an official reported on Sunday.
Rescue teams equipped with boats and life jackets extricated people trapped at the resort in Shahpur area, according to NDRF. Concurrently, another operation in Palghar district saw NDRF and firefighters saving 16 farmers caught in floods caused by the rising Tansa Lake.
Heavy morning rains inundated catchment areas, prompting swift action. NDRF teams stationed for monsoon preparedness were mobilized, with 13 teams across the state including Mumbai and Thane, and additional support from Pune headquarters.
