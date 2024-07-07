Left Menu

NDRF Conducts Major Rescues Amid Maharashtra Floods

In Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 49 people from a water-logged resort and 16 villagers from flooded areas. Utilizing boats and life jackets, the NDRF teams ensured safety amid heavy rains. Pre-deployed personnel across Mumbai and other districts were mobilized for the rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Palghar | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:49 IST
NDRF Conducts Major Rescues Amid Maharashtra Floods
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued 49 individuals stranded in a water-logged resort in Maharashtra's Thane district amidst incessant rains, an official reported on Sunday.

Rescue teams equipped with boats and life jackets extricated people trapped at the resort in Shahpur area, according to NDRF. Concurrently, another operation in Palghar district saw NDRF and firefighters saving 16 farmers caught in floods caused by the rising Tansa Lake.

Heavy morning rains inundated catchment areas, prompting swift action. NDRF teams stationed for monsoon preparedness were mobilized, with 13 teams across the state including Mumbai and Thane, and additional support from Pune headquarters.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024