Incessant Rains Cause Chaos in Goa: Bridge at Risk Amid Heavy Downpour

Goa has been battered by incessant rains for three successive days, inundating multiple low-lying areas and disrupting normal life in the coastal state. The downpour, which began on Saturday, has prompted the state education department to declare a holiday for all schools till Class 12 on Monday.

Tragically, three laborers lost their lives in a wall collapse at the Kundaim Industrial Estate in North Goa amid heavy rainfall. The deceased have been identified as Dilip Yadav, Mukesh Kumar Singh, and Trinity Nayak, police confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting more moderate to heavy showers and strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. Critical infrastructure has been severely affected, including a precarious bridge in Avem village, which has rendered the area nearly inaccessible.

