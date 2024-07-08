Left Menu

Incessant Rains Cause Chaos in Goa: Bridge at Risk Amid Heavy Downpour

Heavy rains have lashed Goa for three consecutive days, causing extensive flooding and infrastructure damage. Three individuals died in a wall collapse at Kundaim Industrial Estate. Goa's education department has declared a holiday for schools, and the IMD has issued an orange alert predicting more heavy showers. Critical areas face severe risks, including a precarious bridge in Avem village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:22 IST
Incessant Rains Cause Chaos in Goa: Bridge at Risk Amid Heavy Downpour
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has been battered by incessant rains for three successive days, inundating multiple low-lying areas and disrupting normal life in the coastal state. The downpour, which began on Saturday, has prompted the state education department to declare a holiday for all schools till Class 12 on Monday.

Tragically, three laborers lost their lives in a wall collapse at the Kundaim Industrial Estate in North Goa amid heavy rainfall. The deceased have been identified as Dilip Yadav, Mukesh Kumar Singh, and Trinity Nayak, police confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting more moderate to heavy showers and strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. Critical infrastructure has been severely affected, including a precarious bridge in Avem village, which has rendered the area nearly inaccessible.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024