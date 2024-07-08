Tragic Incident: Three Young Girls Drown in Rajasthan River
Three young cousins, aged 10-11, drowned in the Anas river in Banswara, Rajasthan, while washing their hands and feet. They were taken to a hospital by villagers but were declared dead. The incident highlights the dire need for increased safety measures near water bodies.
Three cousins drowned in the Anas river in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police reported on Monday.
The girls, aged 10-11, had brought their goats to graze by the riverbank on Sunday. While washing their hands and feet, they slipped into deep waters and drowned, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Patidar.
Villagers retrieved the bodies and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. The victims have been identified as Itali (11), Sharmila (10), and Tina (10). Police conducted the post-mortem and have returned the bodies to their families.
