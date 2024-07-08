Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Three Young Girls Drown in Rajasthan River

Three young cousins, aged 10-11, drowned in the Anas river in Banswara, Rajasthan, while washing their hands and feet. They were taken to a hospital by villagers but were declared dead. The incident highlights the dire need for increased safety measures near water bodies.

Tragic Incident: Three Young Girls Drown in Rajasthan River
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three cousins drowned in the Anas river in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police reported on Monday.

The girls, aged 10-11, had brought their goats to graze by the riverbank on Sunday. While washing their hands and feet, they slipped into deep waters and drowned, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Patidar.

Villagers retrieved the bodies and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. The victims have been identified as Itali (11), Sharmila (10), and Tina (10). Police conducted the post-mortem and have returned the bodies to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

