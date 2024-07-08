Delhi Govt Ensures Safety: No Yamuna Floods this Season

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Monday that there will be no flooding of the Yamuna River this time around, as the government has taken all necessary precautions to prevent such an event.

Speaking with PTI Videos, the minister emphasized that Delhi will remain safe as long as the discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage stays below one lakh cusec. Currently, there is no reason for concern among Delhi residents.

Last year, on July 17, the Yamuna's water level in Delhi hit a record high of 208.66 metres, the highest in 70 years, causing floods in several areas near the river banks. This time, however, authorities assure that they are well-prepared to handle any situation.

