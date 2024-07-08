Delhi Govt Ensures Safety: No Yamuna Floods this Season
Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured that the Yamuna River will not flood this season, as the government has made adequate preparations. The discharge from Hathnikund Barrage remains below one lakh cusec, which is a safe level preventing any immediate danger.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Monday that there will be no flooding of the Yamuna River this time around, as the government has taken all necessary precautions to prevent such an event.
Speaking with PTI Videos, the minister emphasized that Delhi will remain safe as long as the discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage stays below one lakh cusec. Currently, there is no reason for concern among Delhi residents.
Last year, on July 17, the Yamuna's water level in Delhi hit a record high of 208.66 metres, the highest in 70 years, causing floods in several areas near the river banks. This time, however, authorities assure that they are well-prepared to handle any situation.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"How many people must have suffered losses because of you?": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj after Centre postpones NEET-PG exam
"Haryana govt openly lying, sending less water to Delhi": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj
Haryana Pushes Urgent Flood Control Measures Ahead of Monsoon
Kishtwar Farmers Revolutionize Horticulture with Lift Irrigation System
Delhi govt starts WhatsApp chatbot number 8130188222, helpline number 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.