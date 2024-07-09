Left Menu

Tragedy in Sulawesi: Landslide Devastates Unauthorized Gold Mining Site

A deadly landslide swept through an unauthorized gold mining area in Sulawesi, Indonesia, killing at least 17 people and leaving dozens more missing. Rescue efforts are hindered by harsh weather and rough terrain, as heavy rain persists. Informal mining in Indonesia poses severe risks due to poor safety conditions.

Rescue workers continued their search on Tuesday for dozens of missing individuals following a catastrophic landslide in an unauthorized gold mining area on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, which has claimed at least 17 lives. Over 100 villagers were digging for gold when the landslide struck the village of Bone Bolango.

Heriyanto, head of the provincial Search and Rescue Office, confirmed the recovery of six more bodies thanks to improved weather conditions. According to the latest data, 52 villagers escaped, 23 were rescued, including 18 with injuries, and 45 remain missing.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari attributed the disaster to torrential rains that have pounded the region, causing a landslide and subsequent flooding. Nearly 300 houses were affected, displacing over 1,000 people. More than 200 rescuers are working under challenging conditions.

