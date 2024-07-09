Left Menu

NATO Poised to Promise Ukraine's Future Inclusion

The U.S. State Department announced that NATO will affirm Ukraine's eventual inclusion in the alliance at its Washington summit. Discussions and negotiations on the summit's communique are still ongoing, as confirmed by a department spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday that NATO, during its summit in Washington this week, will clearly affirm that Ukraine's future lies within the alliance. This move highlights the alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst ongoing regional tensions.

A spokesperson from the State Department mentioned that certain aspects of the summit's final communique are still under negotiation, which is a standard procedure for such high-level meetings. The ongoing deliberations underscore the importance of precise language in international diplomacy.

The confirmation of Ukraine's eventual NATO membership is a significant step in solidifying the alliance's stance and reassurances towards its Eastern European partner. The discussions at the summit will be closely watched for further developments and final agreements.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

