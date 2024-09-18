Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Mandate: A Call to Action

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the critical importance of renewable energy and climate change mitigation at RE-INVEST 2024. He emphasized India's leadership in this realm, citing ancient scriptures as the inspiration. Leaders and ministers highlighted India's advancements and the need for global cooperation to tackle the existential threat of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Wednesday that renewable energy is no longer an option but a necessity, calling for concerted efforts to combat climate change and make the planet habitable.

Speaking at the closing session of RE-INVEST 2024, Dhankhar highlighted India's ancient scriptures, the Vedas and Upanishads, as sources of the country's environmental wisdom. He emphasized India's pioneering role in climate action in a world facing increasing disturbances.

In attendance were Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav. Dhankhar underscored that RE-INVEST 2024 could be a potent catalyst for the urgent action required.

He labeled climate change as an "existential challenge," noting that the world's realization of having no alternative planet has finally dawned.

"We must work tirelessly to mitigate climate change, engage in restoration efforts, and make Earth habitable again," Dhankhar urged.

Highlighting India's civilizational depth and leadership, he called for a holistic, collective effort to combat climate change, emphasizing individual responsibilities in optimizing energy consumption.

Dhankhar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying, "India is no longer a sleeping giant but a rising force for global benefit."

He noted India's progress in green hydrogen initiatives and the potential opportunities for youth in this evolving sector, asserting that India's diversity and sustainable development could serve as a global example.

(With inputs from agencies.)

