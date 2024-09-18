Premature Activation of Delhi's GRAP Measures Against Air Pollution

Delhi's emergency Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat winter air pollution has been activated ahead of its usual October 1 start date, officials confirm.

The Commission for Air Quality Management announced that buses from neighboring NCR states will be barred from entering Delhi if the air quality index (AQI) reaches the Severe level (Stage III: AQI 401-450). Exemptions apply to CNG, BS VI, and electric buses.

Buses and tempo travellers with an all-India tourist permit will not face these restrictions. GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages: Poor, Very Poor, Severe, and Severe Plus, with Wednesday's AQI recorded at 115, deemed Moderate.

(With inputs from agencies.)