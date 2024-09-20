Left Menu

Swift Response Contained Vikaspuri House Fire

A fire broke out at a house in Vikaspuri, west Delhi. Fire officials received a call at 5.50 pm on Friday and quickly brought the blaze under control using three fire tenders. No injuries were reported, but some household items were damaged. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:08 IST
Swift Response Contained Vikaspuri House Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a house in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area here on Friday evening, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 5.50 pm and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

The blaze was doused within an hour, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. No one was injured but some household items were gutted in the fire, he said, adding that the fire was on the second floor of the house. The cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit. Further probe is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024