Swift Response Contained Vikaspuri House Fire

A fire broke out at a house in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area here on Friday evening, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 5.50 pm and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

The blaze was doused within an hour, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. No one was injured but some household items were gutted in the fire, he said, adding that the fire was on the second floor of the house. The cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit. Further probe is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)