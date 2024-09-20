Rare Polar Bear Shot in Iceland After Threatening Village
A rare polar bear spotted near a cottage in a remote Icelandic village was shot by police after being deemed a threat. The bear, which had traveled on ice floes from Greenland, was the first seen in Iceland since 2016. Scientists will study the bear's remains.
A rare polar bear was spotted near a cottage in a remote Icelandic village and subsequently shot by police, authorities reported on Friday.
The bear was killed Thursday afternoon in northwest Iceland after consulting with the Environment Agency, which advised against relocating the animal, according to Westfjords Police Chief Helgi Jensson. 'It's not something we like to do,' Jensson stated. 'In this case, as you can see in the picture, the bear was very close to a summer house. There was an old woman in there.'
The woman, who was alone at the time, was frightened and locked herself upstairs while the bear rummaged through her garbage. She contacted her daughter in Reykjavik and called for help. 'She stayed there,' Jensson added, noting that other summer residents had already left. 'She knew the danger.'
Polar bears are not native to Iceland but occasionally come ashore on ice floes from Greenland. The bear spotted on Thursday was the first seen since 2016, and sightings are rare, with only 600 recorded since the ninth century. The bear's remains will be studied by scientists for parasites, infections, and physical condition. A Coast Guard helicopter surveyed the area but found no other bears.
