Tuvalu's Dilemma: Stay or Relocate Amid Rising Seas

As climate change erodes the island of Tuvalu, its young residents face a poignant dilemma: to stay or leave. Grace Malie, 25, represents this struggle at the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting the emotional weight of deciding whether to remain on higher ground or relocate to Australia under the government's 'Plan B.'

Kamal Amakrane, climate envoy, insists, 'This is about agency,' underscoring the unique complexity of their choice compared to other climate refugees. The looming decision embodies a generational burden, compounded by the desire to preserve cultural identity and sovereignty, even as land disappears.

Tuvalu's Climate Minister and other leaders emphasize the existential threat while striving to maintain the nation's sovereignty. As seas rise, the younger generation grapples with an uncertain future, weighing their heritage against the promise of safety and quality of life elsewhere.

