Incessant Rainfall Disrupts Daily Life in Odisha
Heavy rain continues to affect Odisha due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, forecasted to last till Friday. Consequent waterlogging disrupted normal life, leading to school closures in Puri. The state has received significant rainfall, with Boudh recording the highest. Despite heavy rain, no rain is expected from Friday onwards.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rain has continued to batter Odisha, affecting normal life across the state. The adverse weather conditions are anticipated to persist till Friday due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Thursday.
In response, the Puri district administration has shut down all schools for the safety of students. The IMD's bulletin also predicts thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain in 21 of the state's 30 districts. However, no rain is forecast from Friday through the following four days.
Severe waterlogging has paralyzed life in coastal districts, with the highest rainfall recorded in Boudh. The Special Relief Commissioner has instructed district collectors to prepare for potential emergencies. Visitors to Konark Sun Temple faced challenges due to flooding, and local authorities have set up pumps to clear the water.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- rainfall
- weather
- flood
- IMD
- Puri
- waterlogging
- Konark
- schools closed
- Bay of Bengal
ALSO READ
Heavy Rainfall Alert: IMD Warns of Flash Floods and Traffic Disruptions
Delhi and NCR Wake Up to Heavy Rains as IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Severe Rainfall Alert in Northern and Central India: IMD Issues Warning
Heavy Rains in Mainpuri Cause Wall Collapses, Claiming Five Lives
Delhi High Court Seeks CBI Explanation on Old Rajinder Nagar Waterlogging Tragedy