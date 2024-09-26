Incessant Rainfall Disrupts Daily Life in Odisha

Heavy rain has continued to batter Odisha, affecting normal life across the state. The adverse weather conditions are anticipated to persist till Friday due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Thursday.

In response, the Puri district administration has shut down all schools for the safety of students. The IMD's bulletin also predicts thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain in 21 of the state's 30 districts. However, no rain is forecast from Friday through the following four days.

Severe waterlogging has paralyzed life in coastal districts, with the highest rainfall recorded in Boudh. The Special Relief Commissioner has instructed district collectors to prepare for potential emergencies. Visitors to Konark Sun Temple faced challenges due to flooding, and local authorities have set up pumps to clear the water.

