Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Petition Against Uttar Pradesh Government

A petition has been lodged against the Uttar Pradesh government at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for a severe environmental violation. Over 454 trees were illegally felled at Dalmia Farms, Mathura, within the Taj Trapezium Zone, during the night of September 18-19, stated a Supreme Court advocate on Thursday.

The deforestation, executed using machines and hundreds of laborers, obliterated rare and ecologically important species like neem, peepal, and amla, highlighted advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami.

Filed on September 23, the petition also noted the tragic impact on local wildlife, including snakes and national bird peacocks, causing grave environmental degradation. The plea urges for an independent investigation, replantation efforts, suspension of commercial activities, and stringent punitive measures. The next hearing is slated for November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)