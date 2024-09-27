Left Menu

Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Petition Against Uttar Pradesh Government

A petition has been filed against the Uttar Pradesh government for illegal felling of 454 trees in Mathura's Taj Trapezium Zone. The deforestation has damaged rare species and harmed local wildlife. The petition calls for independent investigation, replantation, and punitive measures. Next hearing is on November 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:37 IST
Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Petition Against Uttar Pradesh Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been lodged against the Uttar Pradesh government at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for a severe environmental violation. Over 454 trees were illegally felled at Dalmia Farms, Mathura, within the Taj Trapezium Zone, during the night of September 18-19, stated a Supreme Court advocate on Thursday.

The deforestation, executed using machines and hundreds of laborers, obliterated rare and ecologically important species like neem, peepal, and amla, highlighted advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami.

Filed on September 23, the petition also noted the tragic impact on local wildlife, including snakes and national bird peacocks, causing grave environmental degradation. The plea urges for an independent investigation, replantation efforts, suspension of commercial activities, and stringent punitive measures. The next hearing is slated for November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024