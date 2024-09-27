Catastrophic Floods Claim Lives in Poland

Recent catastrophic floods in southwest Poland have tragically claimed the lives of nine individuals, as police discovered two additional bodies amidst the ongoing clean-up efforts. The latest fatalities were reported in Klodzko County and Nysa County, deepening the nation's crisis.

The disaster has not been confined to Poland alone; it has wreaked havoc across central Europe from Romania to Poland, spreading mud and debris through towns. Infrastructure including bridges has been destroyed, and cars submerged, resulting in damages projected to run into billions of dollars.

On social media platform X, Polish police mentioned, 'Identification activities are ongoing. The circumstances of death indicate that this may be the 8th and 9th victims whose death occurred in the areas affected by the flood.'

