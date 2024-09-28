Left Menu

Bandhwari Landfill Crisis: Villagers Despair Amid Election Promises

Residents of Bandhwari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad border struggle with contaminated water and health issues due to a massive landfill. Politicians often make election promises to address the problem, but little has changed. Both the BJP and Congress have highlighted the issue in their election manifestos.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Residents of Haryana's Bandhwari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad border, home to one of India's largest landfill sites, claim they are used to politicians visiting for photo-ops and making unfulfilled promises during elections.

The locals continue to suffer from contaminated water, respiratory issues, and loss of business. The Bandhwari dumpsite, operational since 2010, receives over 2,000 tonnes of waste daily. Unfortunately, only a small amount is processed.

Villagers like Sumit Rawat and business owners like Dharmveer Prajapati and Virender Tanwar describe severe degradation in living conditions due to the landfill. Politicians from both BJP and Congress acknowledge the problem, with election contenders making it a campaign issue. Despite promises of addressing the waste, little progress has been seen.

