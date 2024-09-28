Bandhwari Landfill Crisis: Villagers Despair Amid Election Promises

Residents of Haryana's Bandhwari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad border, home to one of India's largest landfill sites, claim they are used to politicians visiting for photo-ops and making unfulfilled promises during elections.

The locals continue to suffer from contaminated water, respiratory issues, and loss of business. The Bandhwari dumpsite, operational since 2010, receives over 2,000 tonnes of waste daily. Unfortunately, only a small amount is processed.

Villagers like Sumit Rawat and business owners like Dharmveer Prajapati and Virender Tanwar describe severe degradation in living conditions due to the landfill. Politicians from both BJP and Congress acknowledge the problem, with election contenders making it a campaign issue. Despite promises of addressing the waste, little progress has been seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)