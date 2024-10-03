Left Menu

Tragic Hospital Blaze Amid Typhoon Chaos in Taiwan

A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan's Piingtung county resulted in eight deaths amidst Typhoon Krathon's devastation. Smoke inhalation was the cause of death for the victims. The hospital evacuated several patients with assistance from soldiers and local firefighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:22 IST
Tragic Hospital Blaze Amid Typhoon Chaos in Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A devastating fire broke out early Thursday morning at a hospital in southern Taiwan, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals. The tragedy unfolded in Piingtung county, a region already grappling with the fierce impacts of Typhoon Krathon.

The formidable typhoon, which made landfall in the afternoon, has been unleashing torrential rains and powerful winds, throwing much of the island into disarray. Investigations continue as authorities seek to uncover the origin of the smoke that proved fatal for the victims.

In response to the emergency, soldiers from a nearby military base were dispatched to support firefighters and medical staff, ensuring the safe evacuation of patients who were then moved to nearby shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024