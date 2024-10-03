Tragic Hospital Blaze Amid Typhoon Chaos in Taiwan
A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan's Piingtung county resulted in eight deaths amidst Typhoon Krathon's devastation. Smoke inhalation was the cause of death for the victims. The hospital evacuated several patients with assistance from soldiers and local firefighters.
A devastating fire broke out early Thursday morning at a hospital in southern Taiwan, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals. The tragedy unfolded in Piingtung county, a region already grappling with the fierce impacts of Typhoon Krathon.
The formidable typhoon, which made landfall in the afternoon, has been unleashing torrential rains and powerful winds, throwing much of the island into disarray. Investigations continue as authorities seek to uncover the origin of the smoke that proved fatal for the victims.
In response to the emergency, soldiers from a nearby military base were dispatched to support firefighters and medical staff, ensuring the safe evacuation of patients who were then moved to nearby shelters.
