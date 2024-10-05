Bosnian Football Matches Halted Amid Devastating Floods

The Bosnian Football Association has placed a temporary halt on all matches as the country grapples with severe floods and landslides that have resulted in 16 fatalities.

An urgent meeting concluded with the declaration of a state of natural calamity, following extensive destruction caused by the relentless downpour.

Local clubs, like Brnjaci, are rallying community support to address the damage after their facilities were severely affected. Officials express gratitude for communal efforts in repair and recovery initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)