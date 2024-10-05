Massive Blaze Erupts at Thane Godown

A significant fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday at a logistics godown in the Thane district of Maharashtra, a fire official confirmed. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported so far.

The blaze began around 2.35 am at the location in Valshind village, situated along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. According to the fire control room official, combat efforts include teams from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Mumbai, though the fire remains uncontrolled.

Thick smoke from the site is visible from a distance, causing concern among locals. The cause of the incident is still unclear, and investigations are underway, the official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)