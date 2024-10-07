Europe's Hera Voyage: Aiming for Planetary Defense
The European Space Agency's Hera asteroid probe embarked on a mission to revisit the Dimorphos asteroid, previously impacted by NASA's DART spacecraft. Launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Hera's target is to survey the asteroid to advance planetary defense strategies against potential asteroid threats to Earth.
The probe departed at 10:53 a.m. local time, following a live webcast, with the European Space Agency choosing SpaceX to address Europe's current space access limitations. Dimorphos, a moonlet of the near-Earth asteroid Didymos, will be the focus of this mission.
Scientists have noted alterations in both the trajectory and shape of Dimorphos following the high-speed DART collision. Hera, built by Germany's OHB SE, will further investigate these changes, potentially refining a repeatable approach to planetary defense based on the DART test's findings.
