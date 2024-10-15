Tragic Drowning Incident Shakes Odisha Village
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Khurda district, a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother drowned while bathing in a pond. The siblings, identified as Subhashree and Bhagirathi Jena, were pronounced dead at the hospital. A case has been filed at Balianta police station, and an autopsy is underway.
In a tragic event on Tuesday morning, a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother drowned in a pond in Odisha's Khurda district. The siblings, identified as Subhashree Jena and her brother Bhagirathi Jena, were bathing in a pond in Subala village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar when the incident occurred.
Villagers acted swiftly to rescue Subhashree, and subsequently, police recovered Bhagirathi from the pond. The children were rushed to Capital Hospital; however, both were declared dead upon arrival, according to authorities.
A case of unnatural death was filed at Balianta police station, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy. Local residents are mourning the young lives lost in this unfortunate incident.
