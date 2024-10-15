Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Shakes Odisha Village

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Khurda district, a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother drowned while bathing in a pond. The siblings, identified as Subhashree and Bhagirathi Jena, were pronounced dead at the hospital. A case has been filed at Balianta police station, and an autopsy is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:13 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Shakes Odisha Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic event on Tuesday morning, a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother drowned in a pond in Odisha's Khurda district. The siblings, identified as Subhashree Jena and her brother Bhagirathi Jena, were bathing in a pond in Subala village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar when the incident occurred.

Villagers acted swiftly to rescue Subhashree, and subsequently, police recovered Bhagirathi from the pond. The children were rushed to Capital Hospital; however, both were declared dead upon arrival, according to authorities.

A case of unnatural death was filed at Balianta police station, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy. Local residents are mourning the young lives lost in this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

