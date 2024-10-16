India's Bold Climate Collaboration
Union minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes the importance of partnerships among government, industry, academia, and civil society to meet India's climate goals. Addressing a summit, he stressed the urgent need for innovation and science-based targets to combat climate change under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday emphasized the necessity for stronger collaborations between the government, industry, academia, and civil society to reach India's climate objectives.
While speaking at the Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance's 6th SDG Summit 2024, Singh reiterated India's dedication to sustainable development while tackling global climate change challenges.
The Minister of State for Science and Technology underscored the critical need for immediate action to address climate changes, which are affecting lives and economies worldwide. He highlighted that innovation, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable agriculture, will be pivotal to India's strategy in curbing climate impacts.
