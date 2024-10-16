India's Bold Climate Collaboration

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday emphasized the necessity for stronger collaborations between the government, industry, academia, and civil society to reach India's climate objectives.

While speaking at the Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance's 6th SDG Summit 2024, Singh reiterated India's dedication to sustainable development while tackling global climate change challenges.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology underscored the critical need for immediate action to address climate changes, which are affecting lives and economies worldwide. He highlighted that innovation, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable agriculture, will be pivotal to India's strategy in curbing climate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)