Left Menu

India's Bold Climate Collaboration

Union minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes the importance of partnerships among government, industry, academia, and civil society to meet India's climate goals. Addressing a summit, he stressed the urgent need for innovation and science-based targets to combat climate change under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:15 IST
India's Bold Climate Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday emphasized the necessity for stronger collaborations between the government, industry, academia, and civil society to reach India's climate objectives.

While speaking at the Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance's 6th SDG Summit 2024, Singh reiterated India's dedication to sustainable development while tackling global climate change challenges.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology underscored the critical need for immediate action to address climate changes, which are affecting lives and economies worldwide. He highlighted that innovation, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable agriculture, will be pivotal to India's strategy in curbing climate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024