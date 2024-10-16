AI and Europe: Navigating Climate Disasters with Technology
Central Europe faced devastating floods in September, leading to billions in damages despite AI-enhanced weather predictions. Experts emphasize the need for improved climate risk preparedness and better communication. Challenges include gaps in data, investment in AI solutions, and the urgency of transitioning to renewable energy.
The recent floods that ravaged central Europe left a trail of destruction worth billions of euros, despite the accurate predictions spurred by artificial intelligence. AI's role in forecasting marked a technological leap, yet highlighted challenges in transforming foresight into actionable strategies, experts warn.
Enhanced AI models, such as Google's GraphCast, offer a promising look at future weather predictions, outdoing traditional models. However, experts stress the need for substantial investments and advancements in data gathering to fully leverage AI's capabilities in flood management.
As Europe grapples with increasingly severe climate events, the gap between advanced forecasting and effective disaster response underscores the need for robust planning. The call to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy marks a significant step towards addressing the root causes of these weather extremes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FCI to Upgrade Surveillance Systems in 561 Depots with Modern IP-Based CCTV Technology
Aristocrat Leisure Limited vs. International Game Technology
Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Rally: A Fusion of Technology and Politics
Revolutionizing Battery Technology: Asahi Kasei's Groundbreaking Electrolyte
India-US Relations: A Thriving Partnership in Trade and Technology