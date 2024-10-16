AI and Europe: Navigating Climate Disasters with Technology

The recent floods that ravaged central Europe left a trail of destruction worth billions of euros, despite the accurate predictions spurred by artificial intelligence. AI's role in forecasting marked a technological leap, yet highlighted challenges in transforming foresight into actionable strategies, experts warn.

Enhanced AI models, such as Google's GraphCast, offer a promising look at future weather predictions, outdoing traditional models. However, experts stress the need for substantial investments and advancements in data gathering to fully leverage AI's capabilities in flood management.

As Europe grapples with increasingly severe climate events, the gap between advanced forecasting and effective disaster response underscores the need for robust planning. The call to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy marks a significant step towards addressing the root causes of these weather extremes.

(With inputs from agencies.)