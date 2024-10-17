Left Menu

Mysterious Black Balls Prompt Sydney Beach Closures

Sydney's iconic beaches, including Bondi, were temporarily closed due to hundreds of mysterious black balls suspected to contain toxic material. Preliminary testing suggests these are 'tar balls' - lumps of oil and debris. Authorities are conducting further tests, and some beaches have since reopened.

Updated: 17-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:32 IST
Sydney's renowned beaches, including Bondi, were temporarily shut down after suspicious black balls washed ashore. Waverley Council closed Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches as a preventive measure, while Randwick Council shut down an additional four beaches.

According to Waverley Mayor Will Nemesh, the safety of residents is of utmost importance, which prompted the closures. Early tests by Randwick Council identified the mystery objects as 'tar balls,' consisting of oil and debris.

Resonating concerns about global pollution, Coogee resident Monica O'Connell noted that pollution, including plastic, ultimately reaches the beaches. Meanwhile, New South Wales Environment Protection Authority is conducting further tests and advising against interacting with the material.

