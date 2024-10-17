Left Menu

Bihar Embraces PM GatiShakti to Propel Investment and Development

Bihar's Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra advocated using the PM GatiShakti master plan for streamlined planning and decision-making, enhancing investment attraction. At a district-level workshop, officials discussed collaboration for India's development by 2047. The PMGS plan integrates technology and inter-ministerial coordination for infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:50 IST
Bihar Embraces PM GatiShakti to Propel Investment and Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic push for infrastructure development and investment attraction, Bihar Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra emphasized the necessity of employing the 'PM GatiShakti' national master plan. Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, this framework aims to revolutionize project planning and decision-making through technology and collaboration.

During a capacity-building workshop in Patna, Mishra called on state and district officials to adopt this data-driven approach, advocating for cohesion among stakeholders to realize a developed India by 2047. The workshop engaged over 100 participants across central and state levels, showcasing the plan's potent potential in fostering cross-sector synergy.

Highlighting projects like the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster in Gaya, officials outlined the enriching prospects of using the PMGS plan. Joint Secretary E. Srinivas marked the plan as pivotal to the nation's growth trajectory, aligning with long-term development visions. The discussions also illustrated the plan's role in advancing ease of business and living through streamlined processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024