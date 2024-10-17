Bihar Embraces PM GatiShakti to Propel Investment and Development

In a strategic push for infrastructure development and investment attraction, Bihar Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra emphasized the necessity of employing the 'PM GatiShakti' national master plan. Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, this framework aims to revolutionize project planning and decision-making through technology and collaboration.

During a capacity-building workshop in Patna, Mishra called on state and district officials to adopt this data-driven approach, advocating for cohesion among stakeholders to realize a developed India by 2047. The workshop engaged over 100 participants across central and state levels, showcasing the plan's potent potential in fostering cross-sector synergy.

Highlighting projects like the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster in Gaya, officials outlined the enriching prospects of using the PMGS plan. Joint Secretary E. Srinivas marked the plan as pivotal to the nation's growth trajectory, aligning with long-term development visions. The discussions also illustrated the plan's role in advancing ease of business and living through streamlined processes.

