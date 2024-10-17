Left Menu

Urban Extension Road-II: Transforming Delhi's Commute

The Urban Extension Road (UER)-II, a Rs 3,600 crore project aimed at improving commute in outer, west, and southwest Delhi, is set to be operational by December. Spearheaded by the National Highways Authority of India with support from multiple state governments, this project is set to modernize Delhi's infrastructural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:59 IST
Urban Extension Road-II: Transforming Delhi's Commute
  • Country:
  • India

The Urban Extension Road (UER)-II project, with a significant investment of Rs 3,600 crore, is on track to improve commuting in outer, west, and southwest Delhi by December, according to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The progress was recently reviewed by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The project is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India, with the collaboration of the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi governments. Covering 75.71 km with the majority of it in Delhi, UER-II serves as a third Ring Road with five development packages.

Once completed, UER-II will not only ease traffic but also connect key highways and expressways, significantly impacting the socio-economic and infrastructural landscape of Delhi and its neighboring states. Attention has been directed towards engineering practices, particularly concerning the drainage systems, to avoid any flooding issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024