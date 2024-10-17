Urban Extension Road-II: Transforming Delhi's Commute

The Urban Extension Road (UER)-II project, with a significant investment of Rs 3,600 crore, is on track to improve commuting in outer, west, and southwest Delhi by December, according to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The progress was recently reviewed by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The project is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India, with the collaboration of the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi governments. Covering 75.71 km with the majority of it in Delhi, UER-II serves as a third Ring Road with five development packages.

Once completed, UER-II will not only ease traffic but also connect key highways and expressways, significantly impacting the socio-economic and infrastructural landscape of Delhi and its neighboring states. Attention has been directed towards engineering practices, particularly concerning the drainage systems, to avoid any flooding issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)