Mumbai Congress Calls Dharavi Redevelopment A Land Scam
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticized the Dharavi slum redevelopment project, labeling it as "the world's biggest land scam." The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are aligning to oppose the project executed by the Adani Group. They plan to scrap the project if MVA returns to power.
In a bold statement, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad labeled the Dharavi slum redevelopment project as the "world's biggest land scam." She announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will annul the project if reinstated to power, citing massive irregularities alleged in the venture.
Gaikwad questioned why 1,000 acres of land, including non-development zones, are being allocated to Adani Group for the Dharavi project, particularly when the tender specifies in-situ rehabilitation for Dharavi residents. Seven lakh people mentioned in the tender are set to be moved from the area, contradicting redevelopment claims.
Furthermore, she emphasized a strong alliance between Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), setting aside past rivalries to collaboratively address Mumbai's pressing issues. Gaikwad highlighted the urgency to resolve the ongoing chaos in governance and infrastructure projects that largely exclude public opinion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
