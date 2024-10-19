Quick Response Quells Chembur Temple Blaze

A minor fire erupted at a temple in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

The blaze ignited at 2:32 PM but was quickly brought under control within ten minutes, according to fire brigade officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

A fire engine and water tanker were essential in dousing the flames, though the cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities continue to investigate the situation to determine what sparked the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)