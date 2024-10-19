Left Menu

Quick Response Quells Chembur Temple Blaze

A minor fire broke out at a temple in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday. The blaze was contained within ten minutes, with no injuries reported. A fire engine and water tanker were deployed to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:49 IST
A minor fire erupted at a temple in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

The blaze ignited at 2:32 PM but was quickly brought under control within ten minutes, according to fire brigade officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

A fire engine and water tanker were essential in dousing the flames, though the cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities continue to investigate the situation to determine what sparked the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

