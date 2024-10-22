Left Menu

Tragic Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Thane

A 60-year-old man was tragically killed when a construction trolley fell on him at a site in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident took place in Bhiwandi's Subhash Nagar on Monday afternoon. The victim, identified as Akbar Sheikh, was pronounced dead at the hospital. An accidental death case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:41 IST
A tragedy struck in Thane's Bhiwandi town on Monday afternoon when a 60-year-old man was killed by a falling construction trolley, according to police reports.

The fatal accident occurred in the bustling locality of Subhash Nagar. Akbar Sheikh, the victim, was walking along the road when the trolley gave way and fell on him. The mishap unfolded as the trolley was being installed at the construction site.

After the incident, the critically injured Sheikh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Local authorities have registered a case of accidental death as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

