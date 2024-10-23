Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Sparks Massive Evacuation Effort in Odisha

Cyclone Dana is nearing the Odisha coast, prompting a large-scale evacuation of about 10 lakh people from 14 districts. IMD forecasts landfall on October 24-25, with winds of 120 km/h and heavy rainfall. Rescue teams are deployed, and over 6,000 relief camps are set up for evacuees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone 'Dana' advances towards Odisha, threatening nearly half the state's population, authorities are executing a large-scale evacuation strategy. Around 10 lakh people are being relocated to safety from 14 districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports indicate landfall is imminent between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port from October 24 night to October 25 morning, with wind speeds reaching 120 km/h.

Heavy rainfall and storm surges are expected, especially in low-lying districts. Extensive preparation includes deploying 288 rescue teams from various forces and establishing over 6,000 relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

