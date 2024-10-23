Tropical Storm Trami Unleashes Havoc in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has unleashed torrential rains and widespread flooding in the eastern Philippines, leading to at least nine deaths. Many residents remain trapped on their roofs, prompting desperate calls for assistance, officials reported on Wednesday.

The government has shuttered public schools and offices across Luzon island as precautionary measures, while rescue operations continue in the provinces of Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and other areas. More than 30 provinces, including Manila, have been placed on storm alert, although Manila is not directly in the storm's path.

With the storm set to make landfall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr held an emergency meeting to coordinate disaster response efforts. Meanwhile, thousands remain displaced, and the demand for more rescue resources grows as rains continue to batter affected regions.

