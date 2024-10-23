Left Menu

Tropical Storm Trami Unleashes Havoc in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has caused severe flooding across the eastern Philippines, leading to at least nine deaths and trapping residents on roofs. The government has closed schools and offices, while widespread evacuations continue. The storm is expected to make landfall soon, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:22 IST
Tropical Storm Trami Unleashes Havoc in the Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has unleashed torrential rains and widespread flooding in the eastern Philippines, leading to at least nine deaths. Many residents remain trapped on their roofs, prompting desperate calls for assistance, officials reported on Wednesday.

The government has shuttered public schools and offices across Luzon island as precautionary measures, while rescue operations continue in the provinces of Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and other areas. More than 30 provinces, including Manila, have been placed on storm alert, although Manila is not directly in the storm's path.

With the storm set to make landfall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr held an emergency meeting to coordinate disaster response efforts. Meanwhile, thousands remain displaced, and the demand for more rescue resources grows as rains continue to batter affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024