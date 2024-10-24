Tragic Loss: Boy Dies in Construction Pit

A young boy's life was tragically cut short on Wednesday in Kadugodi. Seven-year-old Suhas Gowda fell into a rain-filled pit intended for a lift in an under-construction building and drowned.

Witnesses, including local residents, hurried to his aid and transported him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, medical authorities pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Following the heartbreaking incident, authorities charged two individuals, including the building's caretaker, under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)