Tragic Loss: Boy Dies in Construction Pit

A seven-year-old boy, Suhas Gowda, tragically drowned after falling into a rain-filled construction pit meant for a lift in Kadugodi. While playing with friends, he slipped into the five-feet deep water. Bystanders attempted to rescue him, but he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. A case has been registered against two individuals for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:14 IST
A young boy's life was tragically cut short on Wednesday in Kadugodi. Seven-year-old Suhas Gowda fell into a rain-filled pit intended for a lift in an under-construction building and drowned.

Witnesses, including local residents, hurried to his aid and transported him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, medical authorities pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Following the heartbreaking incident, authorities charged two individuals, including the building's caretaker, under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

