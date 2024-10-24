Left Menu

Netherlands Struggles to Meet 2030 EU Climate Goals

The Netherlands is unlikely to meet the EU's 2030 target for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions without urgent action, as per the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency. Delays in renewable energy projects and past political choices contribute to a lower emission reduction forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:18 IST
Netherlands Struggles to Meet 2030 EU Climate Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch government's climate watchdog has issued a dire warning regarding the Netherlands' ability to meet the European Union's 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, describing it as 'very unlikely' without urgent intervention.

The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency highlighted the need for tougher legislation to reach the EU-mandated target of a 55% reduction, noting that current plans only predict a 44-52% decrease. The report was released just weeks before the COP29 United Nations climate conference in Azerbaijan.

This year's forecast is less optimistic compared to last year's, affected by setbacks in offshore wind farm development and green hydrogen production, as well as recent political choices. Climate Minister Sophie Hermans emphasized the importance of alternative measures. Opposition leaders have criticized the government's lack of progress in climate policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024