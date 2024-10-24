Netherlands Struggles to Meet 2030 EU Climate Goals

The Dutch government's climate watchdog has issued a dire warning regarding the Netherlands' ability to meet the European Union's 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, describing it as 'very unlikely' without urgent intervention.

The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency highlighted the need for tougher legislation to reach the EU-mandated target of a 55% reduction, noting that current plans only predict a 44-52% decrease. The report was released just weeks before the COP29 United Nations climate conference in Azerbaijan.

This year's forecast is less optimistic compared to last year's, affected by setbacks in offshore wind farm development and green hydrogen production, as well as recent political choices. Climate Minister Sophie Hermans emphasized the importance of alternative measures. Opposition leaders have criticized the government's lack of progress in climate policy.

