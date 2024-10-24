Bihar's Bold Move: Ban on Firecrackers to Curb Diwali Pollution

The Bihar government has taken a significant step to combat air pollution during the festive season by banning all types of firecrackers, including green ones, in key cities.

A directive from the National Green Tribunal led to the decision to curb pollution in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur, which are classified as 'non-attainment cities' due to poor air quality.

This measure aims to prevent the release of toxic pollutants and particulates that harm the respiratory system and contribute to air and noise pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)