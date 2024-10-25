Cyclone Dana's Fierce Landfall Hits Odisha's Shores

Severe cyclonic storm Dana initiated its landfall late Thursday night in Odisha, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The landfall process is anticipated to persist till Friday morning, with significant meteorological activity forecasted for the region.

Tracking its north-northwest trajectory at 15 kmph over the previous six hours, the storm made contact between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district. Winds have been recorded at approximately 110 kmph, but are expected to escalate to 120 kmph as the storm's center approaches land, according to Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Ensuring readiness, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has updated the national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, about Odisha's preparedness efforts to tackle Dana's impact.

