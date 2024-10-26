Delhi's Air Quality Spike: Winds of Change

Favourable wind shifts have improved Delhi's air quality from 'very poor' to 'poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board's latest data. The Air Quality Index recorded on Saturday was 255, down from 270 the previous day.

Despite this improvement, areas like Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri remain in the 'very poor' category. Nearby regions such as Greater Noida and Gurugram fared better, registering 'moderate' air quality.

The city's transport sector remains a significant pollutant, contributing 14.8% of emissions. Officials anticipate stable conditions in the coming days, but warn of potential air quality deterioration due to northwest winds and post-Diwali activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)