Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Spike: Winds of Change

A shift in wind patterns has improved Delhi's air quality from 'very poor' to 'poor' over two days. Despite this, major pollution sources, including the transport sector, continue to impact. Government meetings and a stable forecast suggest potential fluctuations under northwest wind pressures in coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:08 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Spike: Winds of Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Favourable wind shifts have improved Delhi's air quality from 'very poor' to 'poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board's latest data. The Air Quality Index recorded on Saturday was 255, down from 270 the previous day.

Despite this improvement, areas like Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri remain in the 'very poor' category. Nearby regions such as Greater Noida and Gurugram fared better, registering 'moderate' air quality.

The city's transport sector remains a significant pollutant, contributing 14.8% of emissions. Officials anticipate stable conditions in the coming days, but warn of potential air quality deterioration due to northwest winds and post-Diwali activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024