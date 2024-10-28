Left Menu

Poop Emoji Sculpture Shines Light on Jan. 6 Riot

A new temporary statue near the U.S. Capitol depicts a brass-colored desk topped with a poop-shaped pile, reminiscent of the iPhone poop emoji. This peculiar artwork serves as a commentary on the events of the January 6 riot, aligning visually with the Capitol's dome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A controversial new statue has arisen near the U.S. Capitol, sparking conversations with its unusual design. The installation features a brass-colored desk with a large poop-shaped mound atop, resembling the iPhone poop emoji minus the eyes.

The fecal sculpture, slightly larger than a soccer ball, seems to draw a parallel to the infamous events of the January 6 riot. The provocative piece stands out against the Capitol background, encouraging viewers to reflect on the recent turmoil in the nation's political sphere.

Crafted to be viewed from a specific angle, the sculpture aligns perfectly with the Capitol's iconic dome silhouette, turning what could be seen as irreverent art into a poignant reminder of an unsettling chapter in U.S. history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

