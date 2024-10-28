Canon India's Green Initiative: Planting Seeds for a Sustainable Future

Canon India has proudly announced the accomplishment of planting 50,000 trees under its 'Green Environment Together' initiative, marking a milestone in its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Launched in July 2019, the initiative pledges the plantation of a tree for every laser copier or multifunction device sold to direct customers. This commitment has resulted in the plantation of 50,000 saplings over five years, serving as a testament to the customers' trust in Canon's products.

Canon India has enhanced this program by introducing geotagging, which allows customers to track their contributions through interactive virtual forest pages, increasing transparency and engagement.

