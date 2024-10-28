BRIC-NABI: A Leap Towards Biotechnological Advancements

In a significant move towards enhancing agricultural productivity through biotechnology, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the BRIC-National Agri-Food Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI) on Monday. The institute represents a strategic merger of the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute and the Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, both autonomous under the Department of Biotechnology.

The minister highlighted that this merger, a testament to years of planning, will bring together experts in biotechnology and bioprocessing to innovate in areas such as genetically modified crops. These innovations promise higher yields, better disease resistance, and improved nutritional content, directly supporting the government's goal of doubling farmers' income.

Aligned with the government's 'BioE3 Policy,' the newly inaugurated institute underscores the importance of science and innovation. It will generate value-added products from agricultural waste and create new revenue streams, marking a major step forward for the nation's biotech sector and its transition to eco-friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)