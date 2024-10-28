Left Menu

Haryana's Success: 29% Drop in Stubble Burning

The Haryana government has achieved a 29% reduction in stubble burning incidents this year through financial aid to farmers, setting zero-burning targets, and enforcing strict measures against violators. Strategic incentives and awareness campaigns have been pivotal in promoting sustainable agricultural practices across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government reports a 29% decrease in stubble burning incidents, attributing the improvement to decisive measures in crop residue management implemented under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's directives. An official statement highlighted the incentives for farmers and panchayats to reduce the air-polluting practice.

Farmers are receiving financial assistance for crop management and are encouraged to hit zero-burning targets. Non-compliance has resulted in police cases and fines, with 192 farmers already facing legal action this year.

Incentives and subsidized equipment are provided under initiatives like the Mera Pani-Meri Virasat Yojana, fostering crop diversification and the adoption of the Direct Seeding of Rice technology. These efforts reflect a broader strategy to enhance sustainable agriculture in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

