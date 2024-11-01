Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Man Trampled by Elephant

A 60-year-old man was tragically killed by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, according to forest officials.

Madhan, from Eruthukuttai near Vaithiyanathapuram, had taken his cattle to graze in the forest on Thursday but left them to return home. Later, he went back to retrieve them.

An elephant suddenly emerged from a bush and attacked, resulting in Madhan's death. Forest personnel have since recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy while launching an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)