Left Menu

Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Man Trampled by Elephant

A 60-year-old man named Madhan was trampled to death by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve while retrieving his cattle. The incident occurred when Madhan was unexpectedly attacked by an elephant in the evening. Forest officials are investigating the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:57 IST
Tragedy at Sathyamangalam: Man Trampled by Elephant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was tragically killed by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, according to forest officials.

Madhan, from Eruthukuttai near Vaithiyanathapuram, had taken his cattle to graze in the forest on Thursday but left them to return home. Later, he went back to retrieve them.

An elephant suddenly emerged from a bush and attacked, resulting in Madhan's death. Forest personnel have since recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy while launching an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024