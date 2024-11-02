Bold Protest: Iranian Woman Challenges Dress Code Norms

A dramatic protest took place at an Iranian university when a young woman stripped to her underwear, seemingly challenging the nation's strict Islamic dress codes. The event, captured in online videos, shows security personnel detaining the unidentified student at the Islamic Azad University.

According to university spokesperson Amir Mahjob, the woman was reportedly under severe mental distress. However, social media discourse suggests a more deliberate act of defiance. An X user, Lei La, remarked that such actions highlight frustrations with the enforcement of mandatory hijab rules.

The young woman's current situation remains unclear, though local reports indicate she may be transferred to a mental health facility. This incident follows a broader trend of women in Iran who have overtly discarded their veils, igniting nationwide protests after the death of a Kurdish woman in police custody in September 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)