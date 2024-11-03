Oklahoma Twister Strikes: Power Outages Persist

A tornado, accompanied by a severe thunderstorm, swept across the Oklahoma City region early Sunday, causing significant destruction. Although the full extent of the damage remains unclear, the storm resulted in widespread power outages for over 53,000 customers, according to PowerOutage.us.

While initial reports confirmed no injuries, local media, including KOCO-TV, detailed damage in certain neighborhoods, showing scattered tree debris and an overturned vehicle. The exact impact continues to be assessed by authorities.

The National Weather Service's Norman office issued a tornado watch for the affected area early Sunday morning. Through a social media post, the agency urged residents in the path of the tornado moving toward Midwest City and Tinker Air Force Base to seek immediate shelter, underscoring the storm's severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)