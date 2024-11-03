Left Menu

Delhi Choked: Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels

Delhi's air quality worsened to a 'severe' level with an AQI of 382 on Sunday. Fifteen city areas recorded AQI readings over 400. The national capital's pollution levels rose post-Diwali, despite initial relief from winds. Meanwhile, the city's temperature recorded a slight rise above the normal level.

On Sunday, as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged to 382, the city faced one of the country's worst air quality readings for the day. With fifteen stations recording 'severe' AQI levels above 400, the capital was enveloped in a dense smog cover.

After Diwali celebrations, Delhi witnessed a significant spike in pollution levels, despite winds offering temporary relief. In contrast, other regions in India registered 'very poor' but relatively better air quality.

Sunday also recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The weather department forecasts more shallow fog, with temperatures expected around 34 and 17 degrees Celsius on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

