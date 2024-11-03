Delhi Choked: Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels

On Sunday, as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged to 382, the city faced one of the country's worst air quality readings for the day. With fifteen stations recording 'severe' AQI levels above 400, the capital was enveloped in a dense smog cover.

After Diwali celebrations, Delhi witnessed a significant spike in pollution levels, despite winds offering temporary relief. In contrast, other regions in India registered 'very poor' but relatively better air quality.

Sunday also recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The weather department forecasts more shallow fog, with temperatures expected around 34 and 17 degrees Celsius on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)