Tragedy at Sea: The Perils of the Atlantic Migration Route
Five bodies were discovered off Lanzarote after the deflation of an inflatable boat. Rescuers saved over 1,500 people during the weekend, while increased migration attempts on the Atlantic route highlight the desperate conditions in Africa's Sahel region, posing significant challenges for authorities and migrants alike.
Spanish Sea Rescue services reported discovering five bodies in the water near Lanzarote after an inflatable boat, traveling roughly 90 km from the island, suffered a puncture.
A rescue aircraft spotted two boats heading towards the Canary Islands, one of which was partially deflated. The aircraft deployed life rafts, rescuing 17 people from one vessel and 80 from another, but discovered five deceased individuals.
The weekend rescue operations saved over 1,500 people, amid reports that at least 48 migrants perished in an attempt from Mauritania three weeks earlier. The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, increasingly used due to political instability in Africa's Sahel, has recorded a notable uptick in migrant crossings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt in Spain's Canary Islands Against Over Tourism
Alex Yee Triumphs: Secures First World Triathlon Title in Spain
India-Spain Strengthen Ties with Inauguration of Tata-Airbus Factory
Spain's Uphill Battle: Loss in Renewable Energy Court Case
Epic European Showdown: Spain vs. Germany in Champions League Drama