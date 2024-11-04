Tragedy at Sea: The Perils of the Atlantic Migration Route

Spanish Sea Rescue services reported discovering five bodies in the water near Lanzarote after an inflatable boat, traveling roughly 90 km from the island, suffered a puncture.

A rescue aircraft spotted two boats heading towards the Canary Islands, one of which was partially deflated. The aircraft deployed life rafts, rescuing 17 people from one vessel and 80 from another, but discovered five deceased individuals.

The weekend rescue operations saved over 1,500 people, amid reports that at least 48 migrants perished in an attempt from Mauritania three weeks earlier. The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, increasingly used due to political instability in Africa's Sahel, has recorded a notable uptick in migrant crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)